Don't count on a playoff spot for the Washington Commanders, whose over/under for 2023 sits at just 6.5 wins.

Commanders: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 -120 +100 54.5%

Washington Betting Insights

Washington went 9-8-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Commanders games.

Washington ranked 20th in total offense this year (330.3 yards per game), but it played really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 330.3 yards allowed per game.

The Commanders posted four wins at home last year and four on the road.

Washington put up a 4-4-1 record as the favored team, and posted a 4-4 record as underdogs.

The Commanders won just twice in the NFC East (2-3-1) and went 5-6-1 in the NFC as a whole.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett collected 2,608 passing yards (163.0 per game) with a 64% completion percentage last season, while throwing for 12 touchdowns with six interceptions. He tacked on 243 rushing yards on 49 carries with two touchdowns.

Brian Robinson Jr. ran for 797 yards on 205 attempts (66.4 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns a season ago.

Last season Terry McLaurin hauled in 77 passes for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

Last season, Da'Ron Payne put up 11.5 sacks, 18.0 TFL and 64 tackles.

Darrick Forrest intercepted four passes while adding 84 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and nine passes defended a season ago.

Washington 2023 Strength of Schedule

The Commanders are playing the eighth-toughest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).

Washington's schedule features 10 games against teams with winning records in 2022, which includes six versus teams with 12 or more victories and four against squads that had five or fewer wins.

The Commanders will have 10 returning playoff teams on their schedule this season and play nine teams with negative playoff odds for the 2023 season.

Commanders Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: +300

+300 Odds to Win the NFC East: +1100

+1100 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6500

