Yordan Alvarez and Shohei Ohtani will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in MLB action with 58 total home runs.

Houston is 22nd in baseball with a .391 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .243 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

Houston ranks 20th in runs scored with 246 (4.5 per game).

The Astros' .315 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.

Astros batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in baseball.

The 10 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Houston has a 3.27 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.202).

Angels Batting & Pitching Performance

The Angels have hit 78 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Los Angeles is seventh in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage this season.

The Angels' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Los Angeles is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 280 total runs this season.

The Angels are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .329.

The Angels rank 20th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Los Angeles strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.25) in the majors this season.

Angels pitchers have a 1.327 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Framber Valdez (5-4) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.38 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Valdez is seeking his third straight quality start.

Valdez will look to extend a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 innings per outing).

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher

Reid Detmers (0-4) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

He has earned a quality start one time in nine starts this season.

Detmers has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Framber Valdez Austin Pruitt 5/28/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Away Cristian Javier Ken Waldichuk 5/29/2023 Twins L 7-5 Home J.P. France Sonny Gray 5/30/2023 Twins W 5-1 Home Brandon Bielak Joe Ryan 5/31/2023 Twins L 8-2 Home Hunter Brown Louie Varland 6/1/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 6/2/2023 Angels - Home Cristian Javier Shohei Ohtani 6/3/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Patrick Sandoval 6/4/2023 Angels - Home Brandon Bielak Griffin Canning 6/5/2023 Blue Jays - Away Hunter Brown Alek Manoah 6/6/2023 Blue Jays - Away Framber Valdez Kevin Gausman

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Angels Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Marlins L 8-5 Home - Edward Cabrera 5/28/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Home Patrick Sandoval Eury Pérez 5/29/2023 White Sox W 6-4 Away Griffin Canning Michael Kopech 5/30/2023 White Sox L 7-3 Away Tyler Anderson Lucas Giolito 5/31/2023 White Sox W 12-5 Away Jaime Barria Lance Lynn 6/1/2023 Astros - Away Reid Detmers Framber Valdez 6/2/2023 Astros - Away Shohei Ohtani Cristian Javier 6/3/2023 Astros - Away Patrick Sandoval J.P. France 6/4/2023 Astros - Away Griffin Canning Brandon Bielak 6/6/2023 Cubs - Home Tyler Anderson Justin Steele 6/7/2023 Cubs - Home Jaime Barria Jameson Taillon

