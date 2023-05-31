The Los Angeles Dodgers (34-22) will look to Freddie Freeman, riding a 19-game hitting streak, against the Washington Nationals (23-32) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Dodger Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (1-4) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (4-5) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Syndergaard - LAD (1-4, 6.27 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-5, 4.88 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.88 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty went 6 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 11 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.88, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .290 against him.

Corbin enters this outing with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Corbin is looking for his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Syndergaard (1-4) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings while giving up six earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, a 4.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.352 in 10 games this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Syndergaard has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

