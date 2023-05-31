As they try for the series sweep on Wednesday, May 31, Noah Syndergaard will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers (34-22) as they take on the Washington Nationals (23-32), who will answer with Patrick Corbin. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers have been listed as -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+200). The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Syndergaard - LAD (1-4, 6.27 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-5, 4.88 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Nationals and Dodgers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Nationals (+200), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Nationals win, and you bet $10, you'd get $30.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Jeimer Candelario hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 45 times and won 29, or 64.4%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 4-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 2-1 record from the three games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 20, or 40%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 1-4 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+220) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Nationals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.