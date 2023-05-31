Wednesday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (34-22) and the Washington Nationals (23-32) facing off at Dodger Stadium (on May 31) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 victory for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Noah Syndergaard (1-4) versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (4-5).

Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Nationals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Nationals have gone 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (four of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (40%) in those contests.

Washington has a win-loss record of 1-4 when favored by +200 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (230 total, 4.2 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.46 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Nationals Schedule