Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Corey Dickerson (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Read More About This Game
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is batting .294 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Dickerson has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 12 games played this year, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
- Dickerson has driven in a run in five games this season (41.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Syndergaard (1-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.27, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .298 batting average against him.
