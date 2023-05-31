The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is batting .237 with eight doubles, two triples, five home runs and eight walks.
  • Abrams has picked up a hit in 30 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
  • He has hit a long ball in five games this year (10.0%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Abrams has driven in a run in 15 games this year (30.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 17 games this season (34.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.226 AVG .254
.305 OBP .288
.264 SLG .444
2 XBH 6
0 HR 2
2 RBI 15
13/3 K/BB 15/3
2 SB 2
26 GP 24
16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (29.2%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Syndergaard gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.27, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .298 against him.
