The Los Angeles Dodgers (33-22) are looking for Freddie Freeman to extend an 18-game hitting streak versus the Washington Nationals (23-31) on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 1.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin (1-2, 5.32 ERA).

Nationals vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (2-1, 1.82 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (1-2, 5.32 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The 26-year-old has put up a 5.32 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.

Irvin is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season in this game.

Irvin enters this matchup with one outing of five or more innings pitched this year.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

Gonsolin (2-1) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.82 and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .152 in six games this season.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

Gonsolin has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

