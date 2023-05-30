Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Dodgers on May 30, 2023
The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Freddie Freeman, Lane Thomas and others in this contest.
Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 15 walks and 26 RBI (59 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He has a .286/.342/.461 slash line on the year.
- Thomas will look for his 15th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|May. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI (52 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .261/.323/.447 on the season.
- Candelario brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Dodgers
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|May. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Royals
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Padres
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Gonsolin Stats
- Tony Gonsolin (2-1) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his seventh start of the season.
- He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Gonsolin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|May. 24
|5.2
|3
|3
|3
|4
|2
|at Cardinals
|May. 19
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|vs. Padres
|May. 14
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|at Brewers
|May. 8
|6.0
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 1
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 27 walks and 34 RBI (74 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He's slashed .338/.413/.575 so far this year.
- Freeman will look for his 19th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .425 with nine doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rays
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Rays
|May. 27
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Rays
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 49 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .245/.356/.490 so far this year.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Rays
|May. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
