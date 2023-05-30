Tony Gonsolin will toe the rubber for the Los Angeles Dodgers (33-22) on Tuesday, May 30 versus the Washington Nationals (23-31), who will counter with Jake Irvin. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

The favored Dodgers have -300 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +250. Los Angeles is a 2.5-run favorite (at +100 odds). The total for the game is listed at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (2-1, 1.82 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (1-2, 5.32 ERA)

Nationals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 28, or 63.6%, of those games.

The Dodgers have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 20, or 40.8%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have played as an underdog of +250 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 3-3.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Garcia 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Alex Call 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+290) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

