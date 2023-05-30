How to Watch the Nationals vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lane Thomas and Freddie Freeman take the field when the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
Nationals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 38 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Washington ranks 25th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with 227 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.
- Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.422 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to Jake Irvin (1-2) for his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed four innings while giving up two earned runs on two hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.
- He has one quality starts in five chances this season.
- Irvin has one start of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/25/2023
|Padres
|L 8-6
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Blake Snell
|5/26/2023
|Royals
|W 12-10
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Jordan Lyles
|5/27/2023
|Royals
|W 4-2
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Brady Singer
|5/28/2023
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Daniel Lynch
|5/29/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Bobby Miller
|5/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/31/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Zack Wheeler
|6/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|-
|6/4/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|6/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|-
