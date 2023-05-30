Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium in the second of a three-game series, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -300 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+240). Los Angeles (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The total is 9 runs for this game.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -300 +240 9 -105 -115 -2.5 +100 -120

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-3.

When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Nationals' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in three of those contests). Washington's last three contests have finished below the point total, and the average over/under during that stretch was 9.2.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 20, or 40.8%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has played as an underdog of +240 or more twice this season and split those games.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 23 of its 53 opportunities.

The Nationals are 5-3-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-17 12-14 12-13 11-17 15-18 8-12

