Luis Garcia -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on May 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Read More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .268 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 27 of 47 games this year (57.4%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (31.9%).

He has homered in three games this season (6.4%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (31.9%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (10.6%).

He has scored in 38.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.6%.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .230 AVG .300 .273 OBP .348 .393 SLG .400 5 XBH 4 2 HR 1 8 RBI 8 5/4 K/BB 7/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 22 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

