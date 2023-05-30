Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Garcia -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on May 30 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .268 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 27 of 47 games this year (57.4%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (31.9%).
- He has homered in three games this season (6.4%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (31.9%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (10.6%).
- He has scored in 38.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.230
|AVG
|.300
|.273
|OBP
|.348
|.393
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|5/4
|K/BB
|7/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (59.1%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (31.8%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Gonsolin (2-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.82 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.82, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .152 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.