Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .619 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the mound, on May 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 59 hits, batting .286 this season with 19 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.

Thomas enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .227 with one homer.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 41 of 53 games this year (77.4%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (24.5%).

In eight games this season, he has homered (15.1%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

Thomas has had at least one RBI in 34.0% of his games this year (18 of 53), with two or more RBI six times (11.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 53 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .286 AVG .278 .313 OBP .350 .476 SLG .361 7 XBH 2 2 HR 2 11 RBI 7 15/3 K/BB 22/6 3 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 25 19 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (88.0%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.0%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings