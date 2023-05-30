The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (.317 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .261 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks.

Candelario is batting .238 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 32 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has gone deep in six games this season (11.8%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Candelario has an RBI in 14 of 51 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them.

He has scored in 41.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .183 .311 OBP .211 .426 SLG .296 8 XBH 4 2 HR 2 6 RBI 8 17/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 23 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (47.8%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings