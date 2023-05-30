Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After batting .375 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Ildemaro Vargas and the Washington Nationals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Royals.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .317 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.
- Vargas has had a hit in eight of 15 games this season (53.3%), including multiple hits four times (26.7%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Vargas has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.125
|AVG
|.375
|.125
|OBP
|.412
|.125
|SLG
|.563
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|5
|1/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin (2-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 1.82 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In six games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.82, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .152 against him.
