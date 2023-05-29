How to Watch the Nationals vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals will meet on Monday at Dodger Stadium, at 9:10 PM ET, with Freddie Freeman and Jeimer Candelario among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Nationals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 38 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Washington has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 226 (4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.2 whiffs per contest.
- Washington averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.427 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' Trevor Williams (2-2) will make his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Williams will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Padres
|W 5-3
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ryan Weathers
|5/25/2023
|Padres
|L 8-6
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Blake Snell
|5/26/2023
|Royals
|W 12-10
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Jordan Lyles
|5/27/2023
|Royals
|W 4-2
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Brady Singer
|5/28/2023
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Daniel Lynch
|5/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Bobby Miller
|5/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/31/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Zack Wheeler
|6/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|-
|6/4/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
