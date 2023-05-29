Bobby Miller and Trevor Williams are the projected starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals square off on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +190 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for the game.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -250 +190 9 -105 -115 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-3.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Nationals and their foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals are 2-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (three of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in 20, or 41.7%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington is 2-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +190 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 34.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 23 of its 52 opportunities.

The Nationals have posted a record of 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-17 12-13 12-13 11-16 15-17 8-12

