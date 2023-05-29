Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Jeimer Candelario -- batting .366 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on May 29 at 9:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Royals.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .262 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 62.0% of his games this season (31 of 50), with more than one hit 14 times (28.0%).
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (12.0%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Candelario has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this season (14 of 50), with more than one RBI eight times (16.0%).
- In 42.0% of his games this year (21 of 50), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.0%) he has scored more than once.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.183
|.311
|OBP
|.211
|.426
|SLG
|.296
|8
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|17/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (31.8%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (50.0%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (36.4%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will look to Miller (1-0) in his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
