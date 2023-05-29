The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are doing battle in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 7 on tap.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while giving up 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +535 scoring differential overall.

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and concede 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

These teams score 227.4 points per game combined, 23.9 more than this game's point total.

Combined, these teams allow 221.2 points per game, 17.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 31.5 -110 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -115 26.6 Marcus Smart 13.5 -125 11.5 Derrick White 13.5 -120 12.4 Robert Williams III 6.5 -120 8.0

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Derrick White or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Celtics +130 -294 Heat +1300 +245

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.