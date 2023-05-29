C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .240 with eight doubles, two triples, five home runs and eight walks.
- In 60.4% of his games this season (29 of 48), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (18.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 10.4% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Abrams has driven home a run in 14 games this year (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 17 games this year (35.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.226
|AVG
|.254
|.305
|OBP
|.288
|.264
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|15
|13/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (59.1%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will look to Miller (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
