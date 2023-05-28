Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Royals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Riley Adams -- 1-for-1 with a triple in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with a triple) in his last game against the Padres.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Adams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Royals Player Props
|Nationals vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Royals
|Nationals vs Royals Odds
|Nationals vs Royals Prediction
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams is hitting .323 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks.
- This year, Adams has posted at least one hit in six of nine games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of nine games played this year, and in 5.6% of his plate appearances.
- Adams has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in three of nine games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.250
|AVG
|.182
|.250
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.455
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.26).
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynch will start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 26-year-old lefty, started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- Over his 27 appearances last season he compiled a 4-13 record, had a 5.07 ERA, and a 1.576 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.