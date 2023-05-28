Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals will meet Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 38 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Fueled by 131 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 20th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .267 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Washington ranks 20th in the majors with 224 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.2 whiffs per contest.

Washington averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.438 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore (3-3) for his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

In 10 starts, Gore has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Padres L 7-4 Home MacKenzie Gore Yu Darvish 5/24/2023 Padres W 5-3 Home Trevor Williams Ryan Weathers 5/25/2023 Padres L 8-6 Home Jake Irvin Blake Snell 5/26/2023 Royals W 12-10 Away Patrick Corbin Jordan Lyles 5/27/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Josiah Gray Brady Singer 5/28/2023 Royals - Away MacKenzie Gore Daniel Lynch 5/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Trevor Williams Bobby Miller 5/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Jake Irvin Tony Gonsolin 5/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Patrick Corbin Noah Syndergaard 6/2/2023 Phillies - Home Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 6/3/2023 Phillies - Home MacKenzie Gore -

