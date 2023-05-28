How to Watch the Nationals vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals will meet Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 38 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Fueled by 131 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 20th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .267 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
- Washington ranks 20th in the majors with 224 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.2 whiffs per contest.
- Washington averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.438 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore (3-3) for his 11th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- In 10 starts, Gore has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Padres
|L 7-4
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Yu Darvish
|5/24/2023
|Padres
|W 5-3
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ryan Weathers
|5/25/2023
|Padres
|L 8-6
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Blake Snell
|5/26/2023
|Royals
|W 12-10
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Jordan Lyles
|5/27/2023
|Royals
|W 4-2
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Brady Singer
|5/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Daniel Lynch
|5/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Bobby Miller
|5/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/31/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Zack Wheeler
|6/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|-
