Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Royals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Lane Thomas (.610 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 57 hits, batting .289 this season with 18 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.
- Thomas will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 39 of 51 games this year (76.5%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (25.5%).
- In 15.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has had an RBI in 18 games this season (35.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 51 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.278
|.313
|OBP
|.350
|.476
|SLG
|.361
|7
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/3
|K/BB
|22/6
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|19 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (87.0%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (56.5%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.26).
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynch will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 26-year-old southpaw, started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- In his 27 appearances last season he compiled a 4-13 record, had a 5.07 ERA, and a 1.576 WHIP.
