Joey Meneses -- batting .357 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the hill, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .391, fueled by 15 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 82nd and he is 113th in slugging.
  • Meneses has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 49 games this season, with multiple hits in 34.7% of those games.
  • In 49 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
  • In 18 games this year (36.7%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 18 of 49 games (36.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.253 AVG .321
.263 OBP .361
.280 SLG .462
2 XBH 7
0 HR 2
4 RBI 12
17/1 K/BB 15/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 21
20 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (38.1%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.26 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lynch gets the call to start for the Royals, his first of the season.
  • When he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 26-year-old lefty started the game and went 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • Last season he compiled a 4-13 record, a 5.07 ERA and a 1.576 WHIP over his 27 games.
