Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Royals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jeimer Candelario (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Royals.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .262 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks.
- In 31 of 50 games this season (62.0%) Candelario has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).
- He has homered in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has driven home a run in 14 games this season (28.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games.
- In 42.0% of his games this year (21 of 50), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.0%) he has scored more than once.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.183
|.311
|OBP
|.211
|.426
|SLG
|.296
|8
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|17/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (31.8%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (50.0%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (36.4%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.26 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Lynch will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 26-year-old southpaw, started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- Last season he finished with a 5.07 ERA and a 1.576 WHIP over his 27 games, compiling a 4-13 record.
