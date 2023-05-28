On Sunday, Jeimer Candelario (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Royals.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario is hitting .262 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 31 of 50 games this season (62.0%) Candelario has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).
  • He has homered in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Candelario has driven home a run in 14 games this season (28.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games.
  • In 42.0% of his games this year (21 of 50), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.0%) he has scored more than once.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.250 AVG .183
.311 OBP .211
.426 SLG .296
8 XBH 4
2 HR 2
6 RBI 8
17/5 K/BB 14/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 22
16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (36.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.26 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Lynch will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 26-year-old southpaw, started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • Last season he finished with a 5.07 ERA and a 1.576 WHIP over his 27 games, compiling a 4-13 record.
