Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Royals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .379 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Ildemaro Vargas and the Washington Nationals face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Daniel Lynch) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .324 with a double, a triple, a home run and a walk.
- Vargas has had a hit in seven of 14 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (28.6%).
- He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Vargas has driven home a run in three games this season (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In four of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.125
|AVG
|.375
|.125
|OBP
|.412
|.125
|SLG
|.563
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|5
|1/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.26).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Lynch gets the call to start for the Royals, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old southpaw started and threw 4 2/3 innings in his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Cleveland Guardians.
- In his 27 appearances last season he put together a 4-13 record, had a 5.07 ERA, and a 1.576 WHIP.
