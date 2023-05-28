After hitting .379 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Ildemaro Vargas and the Washington Nationals face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Daniel Lynch) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is hitting .324 with a double, a triple, a home run and a walk.
  • Vargas has had a hit in seven of 14 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (28.6%).
  • He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Vargas has driven home a run in three games this season (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In four of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
.125 AVG .375
.125 OBP .412
.125 SLG .563
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
0 RBI 5
1/0 K/BB 0/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
7 GP 7
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.26).
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Lynch gets the call to start for the Royals, his first this season.
  • The 26-year-old southpaw started and threw 4 2/3 innings in his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • In his 27 appearances last season he put together a 4-13 record, had a 5.07 ERA, and a 1.576 WHIP.
