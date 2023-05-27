Saturday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (15-37) against the Washington Nationals (22-29) at Kauffman Stadium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Royals. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 27.

The Royals will give the nod to Brady Singer (3-4, 7.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (4-5, 2.65 ERA).

Nationals vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Royals 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Nationals have come away with 19 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has been victorious 19 times in 47 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (220 total, 4.3 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

