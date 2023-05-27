Keibert Ruiz -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Royals.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz is batting .233 with seven doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 24 of 43 games this year (55.8%) Ruiz has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this year (9.3%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 15 games this season (34.9%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 11 of 43 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
.246 AVG .262
.295 OBP .333
.333 SLG .400
3 XBH 5
1 HR 2
4 RBI 9
5/3 K/BB 6/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 20
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.28).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Royals will send Singer (3-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.48 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.48, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .303 against him.
