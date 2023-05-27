Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Royals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keibert Ruiz -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Royals.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .233 with seven doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- In 24 of 43 games this year (55.8%) Ruiz has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (9.3%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 15 games this season (34.9%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 11 of 43 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.246
|AVG
|.262
|.295
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.400
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|5/3
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (30.0%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.28).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Singer (3-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.48 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.48, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .303 against him.
