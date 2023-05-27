Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Royals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a walk) in his last game against the Royals.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Read More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has an OPS of .737, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .399 this season.
- He ranks 10th in batting average, 75th in on base percentage, and 104th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Meneses will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .455 during his last outings.
- In 72.9% of his 48 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- In 48 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- Meneses has driven home a run in 18 games this season (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 18 games this year (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.253
|AVG
|.321
|.263
|OBP
|.361
|.280
|SLG
|.462
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|12
|17/1
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|20
|20 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (75.0%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (40.0%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (45.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (40.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer (3-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 7.48 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.48, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .303 against him.
