After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brady Singer) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 49 hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 51st in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 159th in slugging.

Smith has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 48 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.3% of them.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Smith has had at least one RBI in 22.9% of his games this year (11 of 48), with more than one RBI three times (6.3%).

In 19 games this year (39.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .250 AVG .290 .314 OBP .405 .313 SLG .306 2 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 6 13/5 K/BB 9/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 21 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (76.2%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings