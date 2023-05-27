Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Royals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Corey Dickerson, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI last time out, take on Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Royals.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Dickerson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .304.
- Dickerson is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Dickerson has had a base hit in six of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in two of nine games played this season, and in 8% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (44.4%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (100.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer (3-4 with a 7.48 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 7.48 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .303 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.