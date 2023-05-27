C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Royals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
C.J. Abrams -- hitting .200 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .239 with seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and eight walks.
- In 59.6% of his 47 games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (10.6%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 13 games this season (27.7%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 47 games (36.2%), including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.226
|AVG
|.254
|.305
|OBP
|.288
|.264
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|15
|13/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (33.3%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.5%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.28 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.48 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.48, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .303 batting average against him.
