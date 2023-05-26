Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Royals - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 55 hits, which ranks first among Washington hitters this season, while batting .293 with 16 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 65th in the league in slugging.
- Thomas will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer during his last outings.
- Thomas has had a hit in 37 of 49 games this season (75.5%), including multiple hits 13 times (26.5%).
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 49), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 17 games this year (34.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 53.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.278
|.313
|OBP
|.350
|.476
|SLG
|.361
|7
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/3
|K/BB
|22/6
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|19 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (85.7%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (14.3%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (57.1%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.14).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles (0-8 with a 6.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 72nd in ERA (6.99), 51st in WHIP (1.324), and 61st in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.