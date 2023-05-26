Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Royals - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Friday, Keibert Ruiz (.212 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Padres.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has seven doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .241.
- Ruiz has gotten a hit in 24 of 42 games this year (57.1%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (26.2%).
- In 9.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has had an RBI in 15 games this season (35.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (26.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.246
|AVG
|.262
|.295
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.400
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|5/3
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (63.2%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (21.1%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 62 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 0-8 with a 6.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 6.99 ERA ranks 72nd, 1.324 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 61st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.