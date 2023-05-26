The Washington Nationals and Corey Dickerson, who went 1-for-1 with an RBI last time in action, battle Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Padres.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is batting .300 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Dickerson has picked up a hit in five games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Dickerson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings