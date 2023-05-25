On Thursday, Stone Garrett (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is hitting .253 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.

In 54.2% of his 24 games this season, Garrett has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year (12.5%), Garrett has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 45.8% of his games this season (11 of 24), he has scored, and in four of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 .217 AVG .333 .280 OBP .368 .261 SLG .472 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 7 5/2 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 10 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

