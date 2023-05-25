Riley Adams returns to action for the Washington Nationals versus Blake Snell and the San Diego PadresMay 25 at 4:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 25, when he went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI against the Tigers.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Riley Adams At The Plate

  • Adams has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .300.
  • In five of eight games this year (62.5%), Adams has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season (37.5%), Adams has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
.250 AVG .182
.250 OBP .250
.333 SLG .455
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
2 RBI 3
4/0 K/BB 3/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
5 GP 3
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
  • The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Snell (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.60 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 5.60 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
