Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will play Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in the final of a three-game series, on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Padres have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +145. The total is 9.5 runs for the contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -175 +145 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their foes are 6-3-1 in their last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 contests.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in 18, or 40%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a record of 9-11, a 45% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +145 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 21 of its 48 chances.

The Nationals have posted a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-16 10-12 11-11 10-16 13-17 8-10

