Thursday's contest between the Washington Nationals (21-28) and San Diego Padres (22-27) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on May 25.

The Padres will give the ball to Blake Snell (1-6, 5.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin (1-2, 5.50 ERA).

Nationals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
  • Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
  • How to Watch on TV: MASN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nationals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Nationals 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Padres

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

  • In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-5.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games.
  • The last 10 Nationals games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
  • The Nationals have won in 18, or 40%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Washington has a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.
  • The offense for Washington is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (202 total runs).
  • The Nationals have pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 19 Tigers L 8-6 Jake Irvin vs Matthew Boyd
May 20 Tigers W 5-2 Patrick Corbin vs Alex Faedo
May 21 Tigers W 6-4 Josiah Gray vs Joey Wentz
May 23 Padres L 7-4 MacKenzie Gore vs Yu Darvish
May 24 Padres W 5-3 Trevor Williams vs Ryan Weathers
May 25 Padres - Jake Irvin vs Blake Snell
May 26 @ Royals - Patrick Corbin vs Jordan Lyles
May 27 @ Royals - Josiah Gray vs TBA
May 28 @ Royals - MacKenzie Gore vs Brady Singer
May 29 @ Dodgers - Trevor Williams vs Bobby Miller
May 30 @ Dodgers - Jake Irvin vs Tony Gonsolin

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.