Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .258.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 42 games this year, with at least two hits in 31.0% of them.
- In 7.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5%.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (38.1%), including four multi-run games (9.5%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.230
|AVG
|.300
|.273
|OBP
|.348
|.393
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|5/4
|K/BB
|7/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|18
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (66.7%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Snell (1-6) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 5.60 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
