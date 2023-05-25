Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .659 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on May 25 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 54 hits, which is tops among Washington hitters this season, while batting .293 with 16 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.

Thomas is batting .400 with two homers during his last games and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

In 75.0% of his 48 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (14.6%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

In 35.4% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 52.1% of his games this year (25 of 48), with two or more runs four times (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .286 AVG .278 .313 OBP .350 .476 SLG .361 7 XBH 2 2 HR 2 11 RBI 7 15/3 K/BB 22/6 3 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 21 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (85.7%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%) 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (57.1%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings