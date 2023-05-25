Keibert Ruiz -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on May 25 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: MASN2

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has seven doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .236.

Ruiz has gotten a hit in 23 of 41 games this year (56.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (26.8%).

In 9.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.1% of his games this year, Ruiz has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (7.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (26.8%), including one multi-run game.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .246 AVG .262 .295 OBP .333 .333 SLG .400 3 XBH 5 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 5/3 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 19 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings