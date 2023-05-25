Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Jeimer Candelario (.737 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .258.
- Candelario has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has homered in six games this year (12.8%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Candelario has driven in a run in 12 games this season (25.5%), including seven games with more than one RBI (14.9%).
- In 18 games this season (38.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.183
|.311
|OBP
|.211
|.426
|SLG
|.296
|8
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|17/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|20
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (65.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (30.0%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (45.0%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.0%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 5.60 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
