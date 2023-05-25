On Thursday, Dominic Smith (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Padres.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 47 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 161st in the league in slugging.

In 67.4% of his games this year (31 of 46), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (30.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Smith has an RBI in 10 of 46 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in 18 of 46 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .250 AVG .290 .314 OBP .405 .313 SLG .306 2 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 6 13/5 K/BB 9/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 20 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

