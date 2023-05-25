The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are facing off in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 5 coming up.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

Boston is 33-3 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Celtics record 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).

Boston is 49-12 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Miami is 25-11 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

Miami is 26-8 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are putting up 120.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.

Defensively Boston has been better at home this season, surrendering 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 in away games.

When playing at home, the Celtics are sinking 0.4 more three-pointers per game (16.2) than in road games (15.8). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to on the road (37.4%).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat score 111.4 points per game, 3.9 more than on the road (107.5). On defense they allow 110.2 points per game at home, 0.9 more than on the road (109.3).

Miami allows 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 on the road.

This season the Heat are picking up more assists at home (23.9 per game) than on the road (23.8).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury - - -

Heat Injuries