C.J. Abrams -- with a slugging percentage of .611 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on May 25 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Padres.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks while batting .244.

Abrams will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 with one homer in his last games.

In 60.0% of his games this year (27 of 45), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 45), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Abrams has an RBI in 13 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 16 of 45 games (35.6%), including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .226 AVG .254 .305 OBP .288 .264 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 0 HR 2 2 RBI 15 13/3 K/BB 15/3 2 SB 2 Home Away 25 GP 20 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings