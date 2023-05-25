Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Alex Call (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Padres.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .212 with eight doubles, three home runs and 20 walks.
- Call has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In 6.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Call has an RBI in 13 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35.6% of his games this year (16 of 45), with two or more runs four times (8.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.204
|AVG
|.250
|.254
|OBP
|.381
|.296
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|12/4
|K/BB
|16/13
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (54.5%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (45.5%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 55 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Padres will send Snell (1-6) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.60, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.