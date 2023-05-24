The San Diego Padres (22-26) visit the Washington Nationals (20-28) on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Ryan Weathers (1-2) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (1-2) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Weathers - SD (1-2, 3.42 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-2, 4.26 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams (1-2 with a 4.26 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

During nine games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 4.26 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .266 to opposing batters.

Williams has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Williams is trying to collect his eighth start of five or more innings this season in this game.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Weathers

Weathers (1-2) will take the mound for the Padres, his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, May 14, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 23-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 3.42, a 1.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.141.

