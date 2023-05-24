Ryan Weathers will take the mound for the San Diego Padres (22-26) on Wednesday, May 24 versus the Washington Nationals (20-28), who will counter with Trevor Williams. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +135 moneyline odds. The total is 10 runs for this contest.

Nationals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Weathers - SD (1-2, 3.42 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-2, 4.26 ERA)

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 14, or 48.3%, of those games.

The Padres have a 6-8 record (winning 42.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

San Diego has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres have a 3-4 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (38.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Nationals have won 10 of 25 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 1-6.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+125) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+140) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

